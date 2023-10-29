A man has died following a two-vehicle collision near Chipping Campden earlier today (Sunday, 29th October).

Police were called shortly before 10am with a report of a serious collision on the B4081 Campden Road between Mickleton and Chipping Campden.

Members of the public stopped to help at the scene and emergency services attended.

The collision involved a KTM 390 Duke motorcycle and a black Toyota Yaris.

Despite the best efforts of those in attendance, the motorcyclist, aged in his 80s and from Worcestershire, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to hospital to be checked over.

Road closures are in place while a collision investigates continues, and these are expected to remain until this evening.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police, or who has relevant dashcam footage which could assist.

You can provide information to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 132 of 29 October: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/