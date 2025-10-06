Emergency services have confirmed that a biker, a man in his 60s, was critically injured in a crash at a notorious crossroads near Ettington at the weekend.

Two motorcyclists were riding along the A422 Banbury Road on the Fosse Way around 12.20pm on Sunday (5th October) when one was in collision with the driver of a Skoda Fabia at the crossroads for Ettington.

The motorcyclist suffered serious head, back and leg injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. The driver of the Fabia was uninjured.

Scene at the junction near Ettington on Sunday

Eyewitnesses said that before emergency services arrived a GP and others stopped to administer aid, including CPR, and managed to bring the man round.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service told the Herald: “We were called to reports of an RTC involving a car and a motorbike at the junction of Fosse Way and Banbury Road in Ettington at 12.31pm, yesterday, and sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene. On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition and immediately provided specialist care, which continued on route, while the patient was conveyed by land ambulance, to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.”

The road was closed while officers and emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police said investigations are ongoing and have appealed for anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage to get in touch.