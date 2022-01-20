A MOTORCYCLIST caused the death of a car driver who swerved to avoid him as he overtook a line of traffic on the wrong side of the road.

Jamie-Scott Ashenden, 28, took evasive action to avoid the Kawasaki motorbike, steering his Ford Focus to his left and crashing. He died from the injuries he sustained in the crash, which happened on 17th April, 2019, on Buckle Street between Bidford and Honeybourne.

Samuel Browning, who was riding the Kawasaki, had denied causing the death of Mr Ashenden by dangerous driving. But on the day of his trial at Warwick Crown Court he pleaded guilty to an alternative offence of causing death by careless driving, which was accepted by the prosecution.

Browning, 28, of Oak Farm Close, Milcombe, near Banbury, was warned by Judge Andrew Lockhart QC to expect a be jail sentence.

The judge had asked the reason for accepting a plea to the less serious offence after hearing that Browning had been riding at 90mph as he approached a line of cars ahead of him. He had overtaken some of the vehicles and pulled in, before pulling out again to get past the cars that remained in front.

It was then that he headed towards Mr Ashenden and caused him to swerve.

Prosecutor Christopher Hewertson told the court: “The recording of a grossly excessive speed going past Buckle House [was] prior to the collision. What is agreed is that in executing a first overtaking manoeuvre it rapidly decreased in speed to that of the traffic in order to pull in. At this stage matters become more difficult.”

He said it was believed there were at least four vehicles ahead of Browning when he pulled out again and 100m distance between him and Mr Ashenden.

Mr Hewertson added that Mr Ashenden had held a full driving licence for less than a year, and said experts considered there had been ‘an over-reaction.’

But Judge Lockhart commented: “That often happens when one is in a panic situation, having been put in a panic situation by another. This accused should not have been on the other side of the road.”

Browning’s barrister said he had 192m of view when he began the second overtaking, and did not stop because he did not know he had caused an accident.

Adjourning the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, Judge Lockhart told Browning: “You have pleaded guilty to causing the death of the deceased in this terrible accident by careless driving. You know that is a serious offence. You should expect that, in all likelihood, you will go to custody.”