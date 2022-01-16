THE new children’s cycle training track on Stratford Recreation Ground is replicating wintry road conditions a little too closely for comfort.

The track opened in July as part of the rejuvenation of the area linked to the Riverside Project and paid for using some of the £1.5million given to Stratford District Council by the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Located in the southeastern corner of the Rec, the track is a stylised version of the town centre roads.

The new children's cycle track on Stratford Rec after rainfall.

Road names, signs and markings, along with pedestrian crossings and even working traffic lights aim to make the area as realistic as possible.

However, grandparents Stephanie and Clive Shakesheff were disappointed to find the area a wet mess when they visited with their young grandchildren after heavy rain on the bank holiday weekend.

Stephanie told the Herald: “We took the grandchildren to the cycle track on the Recreation Ground and found large areas of the little roads flooded and covered with thick slimy mud. The children were falling and slipping through the mud and the little ones that had brought their scooters ended up with them caked with wet mud.

“We know the area is prone to flooding, why did the planners not know that drainage was essential?”

The Herald put the question to Stratford District Council. A spokesperson responded: “Unfortunately the track is built on a flood plain.

“However, arrangements have been put in place to clear any accumulated mud and standing water from the hard surface on a daily basis.”