Bike-selling charity makes move to new premises in Stratford

A CHARITY bike shop that supports children with cancer has expanded to bigger premises in Stratford.

Cyclists Fighting Cancer relocated to a 4,500 square metre unit on Masons Road after outgrowing its old base in Alderminster.

Chief executive Mike Grisenthwaite founded the national charity in 2005, following his own battle with blood cancer.

Mike Grisenthwaite, founder and CEO of Cyclists Fighting Cancer, pictured with team members Gary Pattison, Mikey Jukes and Mat Parker outside the new Masons Road facility in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

Cyclists Fighting Cancer, which also has charity bike shops in Manchester and Cheltenham, works with children and young people living with cancer and provides lightweight bikes, tandems and specially adapted trikes.

In January, Olympic gold medal cyclists Dame Laura Kenny and Sir Jason Kenny became patrons of the charity, which has given more than 9,000 bikes to children with cancer.

Mike said: “We’ve been looking for premises in Stratford for quite a while.

“Alderminster was the first shop we opened, so has a special meaning, but we’ve outgrown it.

“Our success is thanks to the goodwill of the people of Stratford and district who quickly caught on to what we were trying to do. Ever since we opened the shop doors, it’s been busy. Moving into this bigger unit in Masons Road means we can help even more kids with cancer.

“These new premises allow us to recycle more bikes and have more volunteers coming in to help.”

The youngest volunteer is 15 and the oldest 84 at the moment, with helpers ranging from retirees to teenagers on community schemes such as the Duke of Edinburgh award.

The new unit also comes with 14 parking spaces, which Mike hopes will make it easier for people to bring in their cycles to be repaired or serviced, or donate bikes, bike parts and accessories to the charity.

Mike who lives in Meon Vale, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2000 and received a stem cell transplant five years later.

In April this year, he represented Great Britain in the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia, where he competed in the sprint triathlon and three cycling events.

He added: “We’re really keen to make sure everyone knows that we’re open to the public.

“We service, repair and sell bikes and we help kids with cancer.”

To donate a bike or find out about volunteering, visit The Charity Bike Shop, call on 01789 450011 or visit charitybikeshop.org.uk.