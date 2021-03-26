Big wheel does have permission to return to Stratford's Rec, council says

Stratford's big wheel (45543828)

STRATFORD’S big wheel does have permission to return to the Recreation Ground, Stratford District Council has confirmed.

Concerns had been raised with the Herald that the operators no longer had the necessary planning permission to erect the structure – the 2018 permission was only for three years and a new planning application is not due to be decided until 27th April.

However, because of the impact of Covid and last year’s lockdowns, the council said the wheel is allowed to be in place, temporarily, under permitted development.

A council spokesperson said: “The wheel operators generally start their season at the Easter weekend and this morning (Friday), they have started to build the wheel in anticipation of starting around this time.

“The latest [2018] planning permission granted for the wheel ran for three years. To accommodate the extension of the concession a new planning application has been submitted and is currently being considered.

“The advice we have received is that, under the revised Covid guidance to support businesses and economic recovery that the government has issued, the wheel can be in place for 56 days as permitted development.

“It is anticipated that within 56 days of the wheel starting to operate, the planning application will have been determined.”

If the application is refused, the wheel may need to be removed.

The council spokesperson added: “Prior to the wheel opening the district council will ensure that the operation is allowable under the Covid guidance applicable at that time and that suitable operating procedures are in place.”

Changes to the rules:

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government wrote to councils on 5th March outlining the rule changes for different areas of the planning process and extension of changes put in place last year.

This included the 'freedom to use land for community events and outdoor hospitality.

The letter states: "Last year we provided greater flexibility for businesses to hold outdoor events such as summer fairs or motorsports on land without the need for a planning application, while events such as car-boot sales, or people or businesses such as pubs wishing to set up marquees will also be exempt. We have increased the number of days allowed for such temporary events from 28 to 56, and in November extended this provision until 31st December 2021."

