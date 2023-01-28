Home   News   Article

Friends reveal more plans for Rec minigolf

By Simon Woodings
Published: 06:00, 28 January 2023

A NEW-LOOK mini golf course on Stratford’s Recreation Ground will offer fun for all the family and could even host a golf tournament for the British Minigolf Association one day.

Two 18-hole golf courses will be Stratford-themed on the site of the existing mini golf on the Rec and include models of Shakespeare’s Birthplace, the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, a Juliet balcony

and other features around town like Clopton Bridge.

