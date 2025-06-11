THERE was art and ark, plants and projects, and music and messages as the Big Green Week events started in Stratford.

A diverse line-up of activities was on offer at New Place in Stratford, including a special puppet-making workshop, crochet, clothes and books.

The free Sustainable Shakespeare Community Day, which was on Saturday and was hosted by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT), also included the chance to speak with organisations, such as Heart of England Forest, the River Hope project, Rubbish Friends, Net Zero Stratford and Act on Energy.

Philip Coldicott, Lim Ho, Deacon Jane Mills of Stratford Methodist Church, Jessica Dalton, student deacon, and Evelyn Ho of Stratford Churches Together promoted the work of the Eco Church project.

Andrew Anderson, who leads on sustainability at the SBT, said “Despite the rain, a big thank you to everyone who joined us on Saturday for our Sustainable Shakespeare Community Day, marking the start of the town’s Great Big Green Week celebrations.

“It was wonderful to see people of all ages eager to learn how they can make a difference, no matter how big or small, in protecting our planet. From sharing ideas and practical tips on living more sustainably, to engaging in thought-provoking activities, we hope everyone left feeling empowered to take action today.”

Reduce, Reuse and Recycle was the message from Clare Hassall and Shelley Faulkner of Rubbish Friends.

Janet Palmer, of Net Zero Stratford and Great Big Green Week organiser, added: “The theme for this year’s Great Big Green Week is Let’s Swap Together for Good. The Sustainable Shakespeare Community Day was a great way to launch the festival and showcase ideas for simple swaps to make our lives better and greener.

“It should also inspire stronger action for climate and nature.’’

Martin Copland-Gray promoted the plants sold by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

New for this year and inspired by The Herds public art and climate action initiative, visitors had the opportunity to get hands-on creating endangered animal puppets from recycled materials. Led by artist and puppeteer Pippa Church from Flawed Mandrake Theatre, during the drop-in workshop visitors got creative bringing the owl, often symbolic of Lady Macbeth, to life as well as moths and bats.

For those who wanted to learn more about sustainability at the trust, its gardens team were on hand to share what they are doing to improve bio-diversity across all of Shakespeare’s family homes and to offer tips and advice on how to create green spaces at home.

Right, Warwickshire Libraries’ Jessica Dunnicliffe, Laura Benson and Louise Minton spread the word at The Big Green Week event in New Place garden on Saturday.

Elsewhere over the weekend there was a 24-hour race against the clock to discover wildlife species, a plant sale at Lush in the High Street, music from the new community theatre production, Norah’s Ark, at the Guild Chapel.

More events are planned over the next week, including some at the RSC. For more information go to www.netzerostratford.org.uk and www.rsc.org. uk.

Rosie Tyler and Nicola Patterson trying their hand at crocheting.

Pat Atkins of the Tudor re-enactors group The Lypett Household made most of her own clothes.

Folk band Boe-Jigge.

Janet Hall with some of the art creations displayed at New Place.

Left, this giant moth featured as part of the Herd Project, created by Pippa Church of the Flawed Mandrake Theatre pictured with Shakespeare Birthplace Trust volunteer Tou Ting-Yuan.

There was time for a coffee and a chat at The Big Green Week event in New Place garden on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson