WHAT a great way to start the day surrounded by classic motoring icons at The Jaguar Breakfast Club which met at the British Motor Museum last Saturday.

Club members from across the country gathered at Gaydon for the monthly meet which features some of the most memorable and graceful British car designs ever seen and on Saturday 250 Jaguars were proudly put on show by their owners.

Event orgainser Peter Simpson, right, and club administrator John Bownen with a 1965 Jaguar S-Type. Photo: Mark Williamson

Event organiser, Peter Simpson, said: “It’s always popular and to have that many cars and owners turn out for February means it was a very good meet. We had two cars from abroad - Holland and Germany - and British enthusiasts come from all over the place, Kent, Cornwall and north Yorkshire. My personal favourite is the Jaguar Mark II because it’s such a wonderful shape. You drive these cars with a sense of pride and people do stop and stare at the design especially when I had a Jaguar E-Type. I have three Jaguars and my day-to-day one is the Jaguar XF which has 180,000 miles on the clock but I don’t intend changing it because it’s a perfectly good car.”