Bidford villagers angry at invasion of day-trippers on Big Meadow

BIDFORD residents were left fuming again after last weekend’s hot weather brought crowds of day-trippers.

Anger has been building about whether barbecues should be allowed on the Big Meadow, so the fresh onslaught of litter, noise and people parking where they shouldn’t has aggravated the heated debate.

Some locals described the area near the river as “like a festival” across the 11th and 12th May. One woman told how she’d picked up 70 empty plastic bottles on Friday but “gave up counting at 42” on Saturday morning.