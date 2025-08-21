Bidford to get second supermarket as Budgens given planning permission

BIDFORD is to get a second supermarket. Planning permission has been given for Budgens to open a new convenience store at the village’s Waterloo Road industrial estate.

The news will cause considerable interest in Bidford because it means that Budgens will not only be returning to the village after several years but will be coming back in competition with the Co-op.

Ironically it was the Co-op that took over Budgens store and its longstanding business in Salford Road, Bidford a few years ago. Now the Co-op will find it has a powerful rival less than a mile away.

Details of the planning permission are given on Stratford District Council’s website. Although the application is from a Mr Jagmohan Sangha – and there is no mention of Budgens by name – a sign announcing that Budgens will be coming soon has been erected on the prospective site in Waterloo Road.

The site was formerly a car rental and repairs centre with a car wash and permission, with conditions, has been given for a change of use to a convenience store, including a side extension and external alterations.

In its planning statement Stansgate Planning of Stratford, the agents for the application, say: “The scheme will provide Bidford-on-Avon with a new convenience option for residents and visitors and a top up shopping option for the local catchment.”

Stansgate point out that the opening hours for the proposed store will be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday to Saturday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

The size of the new store would be 260 sqm gross floorspace with a shop floor area of 202 sqm. The development also envisages a total of 21 car parking spaces, four cycle spaces, a refuse and recycling storage area, a service area and a dedicated pedestrian link from Waterloo Road.

The statement says: “The amount of new residential development in the village since 2011 has clearly generated new retail expenditure which supports the proposal for additional retail development.

“Furthermore, there has been no comparable development of shops, services, facilities or other employment uses in this same period. Whilst the store would not be located within the village centre, it is within a highly sustainable location, easily accessible by bike, foot or bus from across Bidford-on-Avon and surrounding areas.”

The statement adds that Bidford has been subject to significant housing development, much of it within the immediate vicinity of the proposed new store.

And it points out that in a document published in November 2023 it was confirmed that 868 houses had been built within the village since April 2011. “However, in this same period there have been no significant developments for employment use or additional facilities or services in the village,” it adds.

There’s no precise indication of when work on building the new store will begin, but judging by the notice that’s gone up on the prospective site, it will be soon.

Along with the Co-op, there is currently a small One Stop convenience store in the centre of Bidford and a newsagents/grocery shop in the village high street.