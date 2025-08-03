Bidford Senior Citizens’ Club enjoy VE Day themed tea party

THE BIDFORD Senior Citizens Club held their annual tea party on Saturday (26th July), this year with a Victory in Europe (VE) Day theme.

Taking place at the Crawford Hall, bunting and union flags were hanging from around the venue in an event that organisers said brought the community together.

Libby Batacanin, treasurer of the Bidford Senior Citizens Club Planning Committee said: “We had a quiz and the winner won a hamper of chocolate. There was also a raffle organised by one of the other committee members and a wide selection of food and drink.

“It’s always a lovely community event that people have come to enjoy and there was a great atmosphere. I think this has been our best year yet for attendance.

Bidford Senior Citizens Club committee members included Libby Batacanin, Eve Willoughby, Pete Batacanin, Penny Williams, Annie Perkins, Sheila Orton, Eileen Taylor and Di Tranter who were all on hand to help at last Saturday’s annual tea party. Photo: Mark Williamson

“People sometimes don't see each other for quite a while and then they end up meeting up here. This brings the community together around a table to put the world to rights.”

The club tries to carry out the tea party around when a special occasion takes place, such as a royal wedding or jubilee. This year, the theme was VE Day due to the 80th anniversary taking place back in May.

“We started doing afternoon teas a few years ago and we always wanted to give them a title. One year for example we went for an Alice in Wonderland theme, and I was dressed as Alice so that was a lot of fun.”

Around £500 was raised during the day. The money will go towards the club’s main party which is in February (date to be confirmed) and will include roast beef dinner, entertainment and a raffle. This is an invite only event at the hall and those who wish to be added to the waiting list can do so my calling Libby on 07966 807373.



