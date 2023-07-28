Bidford park to be closed to cars at 8pm to cut noise and anti-social behaviour

BIDFORD’S Big Meadow will be locked up and closed to vehicles after 8pm each night to tackle reports of loud music and anti-social behaviour.

The decision by Bidford Parish Council will mean that any drivers who are trapped in the site after 8pm will have to pay a £60 release fee.

The measure, which starts on 1st August, has been introduced following claims that overcrowding and anti-social behaviour have turned the meadow into a ‘no-go area’ on weekends.