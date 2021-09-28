Organiser Huw Lewis took on the role of Del Boy as he posed with fellow characters from the legendary TV show before departing on the charity fund raising trip to Margate. Photo: Mark Williamson B59/9/21/8001. (51286233)

HUGE fans of the hit BBC comedy Only Fools and Horses enjoyed their own jolly boys' outing earlier this month.

Coinciding with the show's 40th anniversary, Huw Lewis organised a trip from Bidford to Margate to replicate the classic episode, but without the exploding coach and Rodney Trotter getting arrested.

There was a good turnout for the trip on 9th September and the group, all in fancy dress, did their best to do as much as they could on the day to stay true to the episode.

Huw told the Herald: "It was an amazing day out with all the typical carnage.

"We tried to stay true to the episode as best as we could. The coach did not explode, but we did manage to take a photo of a policeman with a football.

"Everyone we bumped into was really friendly and we even met the lady who the film crew brought the original 'kiss me quick' hat and dolphin that Trigger had in the episode from."

Huw added: "We touched base at Margate fire station where we presented them with a cheque for £500 and then we found a British Heart Foundation shop where we gave them a cheque for £300 and £100 in cash.

"There's still some money left over from the day that we will be looking to donate to a local charity.

"We've got a really good working relationship with Pulhams coaches so we will be doing something next year, it might not be Only Fools, but we'll do something."

We asked if recreating the To Hull and Back episode could be possible, so we'll have to wait until 2022 to see what happens.