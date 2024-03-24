Bidford mum’s fundraiser in memory of beautiful daughter Lily

A MUM is raising money in memory of her beautiful daughter, Lily, who died of leukaemia when she was just three years old.

Felicity Onens, who lives in Bidford, is seeking prizes for a family fun day expected to generate thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

This is the fourth year Felicity and auctioneer husband Simon, 42, will organise the event which includes a barbecue, games, several stalls, art and craft, animal antics, music, inflatable slide and bouncy castle.

The fun day, which will run from 11am to 4pm on Saturday 29th June at The Cottage of Content in Barton, is a celebration of what would have been Lily’s seventh birthday.

Felicity, a training manager for an organisation that supports people with learning disabilities, welcomes donations from businesses or individuals to offer as enticing prizes in the tombola and raffle.

Lily Onens.

She said: “This could be anything from vouchers for treatments, hotel stays, experiences, restaurant meals and days out to bottles of wine, whisky, gin or vodka, chocolates and other luxury foods to toiletries and perfume. People might want to donate unwanted gifts, although we ask that they are in new condition.”

Those wanting to help raise funds can also donate cash via a Just Giving page in Lily’s name, with proceeds also going to Cancer Research UK.

Felicity and Simon, who also run an annual Christmas raffle, have raised more than £32,000 (not including Gift Aid) for the charity in the past four years.

Lily died in August 2020, after being diagnosed with the blood cancer three months earlier.

Felicity, 37, described how her daughter began saying her arm hurt.

A visit to the doctor showed something was not quite right, and the toddler was later diagnosed with leukaemia and treated with chemotherapy at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The couple also have an 18-month-old son Noah and another baby due at the end of April.

“We opened a Just Giving page after Lily passed away and donated £500 ourselves and it just went crazy and has really taken off since then,” Felicity said.

“We have a lot of help running the raffle and the fun day event and, as we have a large network of friends and contacts, we’ve been able to raise a lot of funds for the charity,” she added.

To donate cash, go to JustGiving.com and search for ‘Lily Felicity Onens’. If you are able to donate prizes for the fun day or raffle, contact the Herald and we will pass on your details to Felicity.