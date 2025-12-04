Fireworks top the night as Bidford turns on Christmas lights
THERE was plenty of festive joy in Bidford on Sunday night as the Christmas lights were turned on for 2025.
A strong turnout in chilly conditions saw people warmed up by a fire breather, fireworks and some festive mulled wine.
Fairground rides, stilt walkers and a Christmas raffle were also featured of the night, with the Bidford Christmas Lights Committee receiving plenty of praise.
A spokesperson for Bidford Parish Council said: “The event was a tremendous success with a huge turnout of villagers enjoying the activities whilst enjoying mulled wine and mince pies.
“Father Christmas dropped in and the whole event was topped off by a magnificent fireworks display, following the switching on of the lights. Huge credit to the organisers and all who took part”.