THERE was plenty of festive joy in Bidford on Sunday night as the Christmas lights were turned on for 2025.

A strong turnout in chilly conditions saw people warmed up by a fire breather, fireworks and some festive mulled wine.

Fairground rides, stilt walkers and a Christmas raffle were also featured of the night, with the Bidford Christmas Lights Committee receiving plenty of praise.

Fire breathing on the streets of Bidford

A spokesperson for Bidford Parish Council said: “The event was a tremendous success with a huge turnout of villagers enjoying the activities whilst enjoying mulled wine and mince pies.

“Father Christmas dropped in and the whole event was topped off by a magnificent fireworks display, following the switching on of the lights. Huge credit to the organisers and all who took part”.

A big crowd at Bidford's Christmas Lights switch on

Crowds gather in Bidford for the Christmas Lights switch on

A big crowd at Bidford's Christmas Lights switch on



