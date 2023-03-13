Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Huge expansion being planned to create south Warwickshire health campus

By Preston Witts
-
pwitts@stratford-herald.com
Published: 05:34, 13 March 2023

A VAST expansion of medical provision to create what’s described as a “health campus” is being envisaged for a south Warwickshire village.

The scheme is proposed for a site on the outskirts of Bidford and must rank as one of the most ambitious projects devised in recent years to bring together health and care facilities in a single location.It would form a huge extension of the existing health centre on Stratford Road – a mile or so outside Bidford – and would contain expanded medical services, with additional consulting space for NHS services such as dentistry, and more treatment rooms.

Bidford Medical Centre. (62935094)
Bidford Medical Centre. (62935094)

There would also be a specialist care home with 72 en suite rooms and 145 one- and two-bedroom apartments and six bungalows providing units of extra care accommodation to enable older people with chronic medical issues to live independently.

All Warwickshire News Health Stratford-upon-Avon Preston Witts
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE