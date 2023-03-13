A VAST expansion of medical provision to create what’s described as a “health campus” is being envisaged for a south Warwickshire village.

The scheme is proposed for a site on the outskirts of Bidford and must rank as one of the most ambitious projects devised in recent years to bring together health and care facilities in a single location.It would form a huge extension of the existing health centre on Stratford Road – a mile or so outside Bidford – and would contain expanded medical services, with additional consulting space for NHS services such as dentistry, and more treatment rooms.

Bidford Medical Centre. (62935094)

There would also be a specialist care home with 72 en suite rooms and 145 one- and two-bedroom apartments and six bungalows providing units of extra care accommodation to enable older people with chronic medical issues to live independently.