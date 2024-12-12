Bidford bridge to reopen following damage caused by Uber crash

BIDFORD’S bridge will be reopened to traffic tomorrow (Friday) after an Uber driver crashed into it and forced it to be closed for repairs.

Warwickshire County Council announced today (Thursday) that repair works are nearing completion with the road scheduled to reopen after being closed since August.

“I’m delighted that the repair works on Bidford river bridge are almost finished,” said Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning.

A cyclist climbing around the car on Bidford Bridge this morning following the crash. Photo: Mark Williamson

“This has been a complex and challenging project, requiring specialist skills and careful planning. We’re grateful to everyone involved for their hard work and dedication in ensuring the bridge is restored to its former glory.”

The traffic management at Binton Bridge will also be removed tomorrow, which WCC said will improve journey times for motorist.

“This is great news for local businesses and residents ahead of the Christmas period,” added Cllr Matecki. “We know that the road closure has caused some disruption, so we’re pleased to be able to lift these restrictions and allow traffic to flow freely once again.”

The council thanked residents, visitors and businesses for their patience and understanding during these essential repair works.