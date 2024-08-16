Bidford Bridge crash update - Hopes of new bridge for village are ‘unrealistic’

THE people of Bidford are counting the cost of yet another driver smashing into their historic bridge, as they also face months of misery waiting for it to be repaired.

Shock and disbelief were the overwhelming reactions from residents on Saturday (10th August) when they woke to the sight of a white Toyota Prius firmly wedged sideways on the historic bridge.

Worse still was the appearance of an ominous crack zig-zagging down the 15th century bridge wall.