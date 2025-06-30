Bidford and Ebsdorfergrund twin project given new life through next generation

A NEW project has been launched in Bidford with the hopes of strengthening ties with a German village it was twinned with 45 years ago.

In 1980, Bidford officially twinned with Ebsdorfergrund, a collection of villages located to the east of Cologne. The partnership was strong, but connections faded in recent years. However, thanks to a new project involving photographer Nick Priest and local school children, the twinning is growing in strength once again.

A series of photos and also pen pal notes between students in Bidford and in Germany are on display at Bidford Library until Friday 4th July. Nick, who has always had family in Bidford and himself grew up in Stratford, first got the ball rolling on the project back in 2020, around the time of the 40th anniversary of the twinning.

Nick, centre, during the project.

Keen to promote the occasion, he started documenting Bidford and then Ebsdorfergrund through his photography.

“I managed to start this project to meet up with people in Bidford and document the area,” Nick said.

“I self-funded going over to Germany and documenting and meeting the people over there. The project is us trying to bring back the essence of what the twin was about.

Bidford captured by one of the students.

“I've been doing workshops in the school where they've been editing my photographs of both Bidford and Ebsdorfergrund. We then talk about the twinning and the children have created their artwork. Over last summer, I gave them disposable cameras to go out and document Bidford.”

Nick was able to take another trip out to Germany in June 2024 which was funded through his own projects via working as a lecturer at Birmingham City University. He led workshops with students in Ebsdorfergrund and by working with Bidford-upon-Avon Primary school, an old style pen pal system was launched between the schools.

“The students write to the people in the twin. They're just about to get their second letter back now. On Friday, we put together all the pen pal letters, some of my photographs and some of the work from the workshops in both Bidford and Ebsdorfergrund.

Ebsdorfergrund taken by a student in Germany.

“The aim is to bring back the essence of lost relationships and communication. The students really enjoy it. We had students that are going to be doing it next year that came to see it, and it'll be something we kind of carry on with the school. From my side as a photographer, I want to try and get this into maybe bigger exhibitions and create some sort of book of the project.

“It’s good to get schools involved and showing the younger generation that even though we’re not in the European Union anymore, we can still talk to people and we’re not on our own. There are loads of different strands where people can take it.

“I got asked on Friday ‘where do you see this going next? And I said ‘I'm not too sure, I'm just enjoying it,’ but I think my idea would be to try and do the projects in other areas because every town and village has a twin.”

Lucy Waters is a Year 5 Class Teacher at Bidford-on-Avon Primary School. She told the Herald just how excited her students are to be a part of the twinning.

“Nick approached the school and he wanted to see if he could bridge the gap on the twinning project using the children to start the communication,” Lucy said.

“We were so excited by it, we thought it was such a lovely thing to do and it has really built a sense of community for the children.

“We started to learn how to write letters with the children who are in Year 5. The letter writing process was lovely because they put in so much hard work. It was pen on paper, they weren’t emailing or texting and they all really thought about what they wanted to say to their potential pen pal.

The twin project at Bidford Library

“Through the process of posting the letter there wasn't an instant reply, they had to wait for quite a long time yeah and then that was made even more exciting when they finally got their letter back they had to wait a few months.”

This longer process of waiting for a reply was exciting to the children, as Lucy continued: “They saw another child had then read that and then put the same amount of effort into their letter back, they were just so excited. They've got these pen pals that they talk about using their first names. It's been so lovely to watch them genuinely make a friend somewhere else in the world.

“The name Ebsdorfergrund is on the signs when you come into Bidford but the children didn’t even know where it was. We invited the children in year four to the exhibition as well to show them what we've done and what they'll do next year.”



