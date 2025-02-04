Bidford 10-year-old Emily Butler raises £3,500 in memory of her dad

A TEN-year-old girl has raised thousands of pounds for a hospice to mark what would have been her father’s birthday.

Emily Butler, who’s from Bidford, held a coffee morning and raffle on Saturday, 25th January, at the Alcester Baptist church to generate funds for the Shakespeare Hospice in memory of her dad Mark Butler, known as ‘Bud’.

With mum Amy, who works for the civil service, they persuaded more than 80 companies and organisations to donate raffle prizes ranging from a season ticket for Stratford Town FC and two tickets for the Women’s Six Nations match through to a term of ballet lessons and a £150 holiday voucher.

Other items up for grabs included an air fryer, slow cooker, motorcycle jacket, an MOT, chimney sweep, fishing tackle voucher, free boiler service, baking course, breakfasts, beauty products, hairdressing vouchers, children’s games and cuddly toys.

They’ve raised a whopping £3,524 so far and the total is still growing, thanks to cake sales and donations.

Emily, who goes to St Nicholas primary school, said: “I’m really pleased I have been able to help the hospice that much.”

And Amy added: “I’m really proud of Emily.

“We can’t thank the team at the Shakespeare Hospice enough for all they have done for us.”

Mr Butler, who was well-known in Alcester and a member of the town band, took his own life three years ago.

Amy, Emily and Bud Butler.

Since then, Emily and Amy have been supported by the Shakespeare Hospice team, who also provide services for children by going into schools and counselling youngsters who have experienced loss.