THE bitter battle over Stratford BID took a new twist this week with a call for the vote taking place to decide its future to be scrapped and started again.

The call to stop the process in its tracks comes from the group that has been highly critical of the recent performance of the BID – Business Action Groups Stratford (BAGS).

Protesters recently gathered in Rother Street, Stratford, to oppose the re-election of the town's BID.

It fired off an urgent letter to Stratford District Council this week, saying the ballot due to close on 22nd February – with a result declared the following day – is the wrong kind of ballot.