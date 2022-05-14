A PLAY area in Wellesbourne – dubbed the ‘world’s most uninviting playground’ – could be revitalised as a community garden.

Residents living close to the play area in Frost Road want the space, which was left empty after being vandalised about 13 years ago, turned into a place where people can meet and children can play safely.

Simon Howes and his children withthe bench with two legs. Photo: Mark Williamson W31/5/22/1123. (56592712)

While they don’t want to see the return of the type of playground that attracted late-night issues, vandalism and the removal of the swings and other equipment, some want the village to take control of the site from a management company based in Scotland.