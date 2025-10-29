HANDS UP if you’d spotted that work on transforming Stratford’s BHS eyesore into a hotel had started.

Don’t worry… you’re not alone if you hadn’t realised that a couple of holes and a few paving blocks being moved was development in action.

From the vantage point of Herald Towers just across the road from the Guild Street side of the site, we had failed to see something significant stirring, possibly expecting something grander to occur.

BHS lumps

But a new application to Stratford District Council rests firmly on the basis that meaningful work was under way within the time limits set when the original planning permission for the 170-bed hotel was given in January 2020.

That had been lodged with the district council the previous summer, one of a rash of new hotel schemes around that time that also embraced the former Debenhams and Picturehouse sites - and which all seemed to falter with the onslaught of covid.

The future of the BHS site has been a focal point for frustrations about the state of the town - deemed a carbuncle from the moment it was first approved, it has gained greater notoriety since BHS pulled out of the whole building, including the attached, historic part in Bridge Street.

But whatever the twists and turns of the debate over the site, little has been known in the public arena about the hotel plan. Until now.

An application has been made this month to the district council for a lawful development certificate to confirm that work was started within the timescale laid down when it was given the go-ahead.

Permission was granted on 14th January, 2020, with a number of key conditions needing to be met within three years, namely by 14th January 2023.

BHS

And so it came to pass that a statement in support of the current application by consultants Boyer on behalf of Beyond Retail Property Fund Limited, shows photos taken on and soon after that crunch date showing work had taken place.

That work, in the covered yard on the Guild Street side of the building, is shown to be lifting some of the block paving and digging a couple of holes nearby.

It’s quite likely that no one who has walked or driven past that side of the site will have noticed what had been going on behind the steel security fencing - but a closer inspection yesterday, Wednesday, showed the signs of that activity are still there, though nothing more.

The applicant is hoping those holes and dislodged blocks will help it get a certificate that proves the planning conditions were followed and the permission remains in force.

The conclusion to the Boyer report in support of the bid sounds a cautionary note: ‘As such, the remainder of the approved development may be completed at any time’.

Full details of the application is available on the district council’s planning portal under reference:

25/02398/LDE.

The target date for responses to be sent to the council is 18th November.

The Herald approached Boyer for any further information on the future plans for the site but was not able to get a response before deadline.



