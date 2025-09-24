Measure For Measure, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford, until 25th October

5 stars

There are something like 21,780 words in Measure For Measure but it’s the silence near the end that shouts the loudest. The Duke, a conniving, duplicitous and untrustworthy fellow, has proposed – nay, insisted – that Isabella, a young woman who wants nothing more than to hasten to a nunnery, become his wife. Shakespeare has her say nothing in response. The Duke presses on and delivers the play’s final lines as if the marriage is a done deal. Again, Isabella says nothing, and it’s how the director chooses to frame her absence of reply that entirely dictates how we interpret what we’ve just seen. Does she look pleased? Resigned? Aghast? Horrified? Ah, there’s the rub.

Measure was written around 1604 and some scholars reckon an Elizabethan audience would have taken for granted that Isabella’s silence denoted an affirmation on the basis that the Duke, being a Duke, wasn’t someone you could say no to and anyway lasses were expected to keep schtum as per the homily written by an Augustinian clergyman called John Mirk in the mid-1400s that read: “A mayde schuld be seen, but not herd.”

Thus, Measure would have qualified as a comedy as it was originally categorised with everyone living happily ever. Over the years, though, that opinion has been challenged and disputed, with Isabella most often cast as victim of the manosophere.

Our director Emily Burns goes along with that. Possibly…

Measure For Measure at the RST. Photos: Helen Murray

But let’s start at the start. In support of the programme notes which make a big thing of this modern-dress production being a play for and of today, we are initially bombarded with a video montage of Trump, Epstein, Weinstein, Clinton, Hancock… a tawdry collection of hypocrites and exposed sexual predators. It’s a bit heavy-handed but hey, never overestimate the intelligence of the audience.

We first meet Adam James’ Duke Vincentio poring over a folder of photos which appear to show him in liaison with someone he shouldn’t be which prompts him to concoct a plan to get out of town on some flimsy excuse to let the heat die down. It’s a neat enhancement to the original script which serves to provide a motive more feasible than Shakespeare’s for the Duke knobbing off and also gives us cause for suspicion that what passes for the play’s hero might not be all he’s cracked up to be. Adams is great in the role, Blair-confident, cool as Calvin Kline cologne, Sade’s Smooth Operator.

Measure For Measure at the RST. Photos: Helen Murray

He hands over governance of the realm to Angelo, a pedant with a lust for law and order played with quite frightening relish by Tom Mothersdale. One of his first acts is to sentence to death Oli Higginson’s young roustabout Claudio who has impregnated his girlfriend Miya James’ Juliet out of wedlock, a sin punishable by the axe.

Isis Hainsworth is Isabella his sister who is importuned to plead with Angelo for mercy only to be propositioned by the creep. It’s a big, emotional role and Hainsworth plays it with big and emotion, more often than not so overwrought with the tug-and-pull of her conflicted conscience and religious beliefs that she struggles to express herself. It’s a stunning portrayal, believably true to character throughout, touchingly faithful to the notion of a benevolent God. She steals the show.

James makes a convincing ruler but he’s best when he returns to town in disguise as Friar Ludowick, observing Claudio’s unfolding tragedy, falsely taking confessionals and testing the fourth wall by mocking the Bard’s transparent deception with sly asides about how he and the Duke look so alike. It’s his devious genius that devises the plot to set up Isabella to trick Angelo into thinking he’s bedding her when, in fact, he’s getting it on with Emily Benjamin’s proud and practical Mariana to whom he was once betrothed until he dumped her when her fam’s money ran out.

I’d say the forced seduction, soundtracked by an Elvis Presley/gospel choir mash-up of I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You was a masterpiece but that’s not accurate. It’s a fabulous mistresspiece with improvised bondage and the whole nine yards, a scene not bettered by anything at the RSC this year.

Measure For Measure at the RST. Photos: Helen Murray

The scenes in the gaol are brilliant too, a Perspex cage lowered onto the stark set so Claudio can blub and rant and rave and spit at his sister through the glass as she piously refuses to surrender her virginity and imperil her soul to save his mewling life.

The denouement finds the Duke returned, for some reason deciding not to reveal that Claudio has been saved so that Isabella is tortured with grief. Dickhead. Anyway, it all resolves under the watchful lens of some some excellent camerawork, amplifying the drama on the big screens. Angelo is exposed as a sex pest and is made to marry Marian, a punishment he claims will be worse than death. Claudio is reunited with the pregnant Juliet and behaves as if he’s escaped the executioner only to serve a life sentence of resentful parenthood. Oh, and a word about Douggie McMeekin’s hilarious Lucio, a blustering braggard who, in the absence in this version of the whore mistress he’s forced to marry in the original, is sent to be whipped or worse for badmouthing both the Duke and the Friar behind their backs. He should have kept his trap shut.

Measure For Measure at the RST. Photos: Helen Murray

So, with wedlock established as the ultimate punishment, the Duke then hits upon Isabella. Here’s what goes down: Is she pleased? Resigned? Aghast? Horrified? Any of the aforementioned? It’s hard to tell. Maybe all of them. Ainsworth is stunning, silently spiralling through all these and more. At which point, director Burns has an earlier speech reprised in which Mariana lectures Isabella to woman-up, and that to get what you want you do what you’re told. It’s both empowering and subservient and the grandstand finish finds Isabella rushing up the steps of the citadel and throwing herself off into the void out of our sight. On the way out, some interpreted it as a joyous leap into a bright future. Others called it a break for freedom. Others still, suicide.

The crucial ambiguity inherent in the silence duly preserved, if a little over-egged, this Measure is properly powerful and the press performance just happened to occur on the self-same day that Trump yakked on and on to the United Nations for nearly an hour, all his poison words a pollution of language.

It may also not surprise you to discover that, currently afoot in America, is a movement championed by Christian fundamentalists, to disenfranchise women, to take away their right to vote. The idea is to bolster the sanctity of marriage by having the head of the household – ie the male – vote on behalf of the family. Unmarried? No vote. Female? No vote. Don’t laugh. It’s just the kind of cockamamie notion that might catch on, a throwback to the good old days when the man was master, no matter what kind of knobhead he might well be.

Y’know, silence isn’t always golden.