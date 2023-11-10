AS the festive season beckons and we all look forward to wintry scenes, there’s one fella you wouldn’t want to meet: Splint the Sinister Snowball.

He’s the latest baddie to be conjured by the Brothers McLeod, aka illustrator and animator Greg and writer and scriptwriter Myles, for their new children’s book, Knight Sir Louis and the Sinister Snowball, published by Guppy Books on 26th October.

It’s the fourth in the Stratford duo’s best-selling series that sees hero, young knight Louis, do battle with a string of alliterative nemeses. So far that has included the Dreadful Damsel, the Dragon of Doooooom and the Sorcerer of Slime.