Betty from Stratford celebrates 100th birthday with family and the mayor

HAPPY birthday to Betty.

100 years of Betty Wilson’s life were celebrated by family and friends with an afternoon tea at the Arden Hotel, Stratford, on Tuesday - her birthday.

Betty – who has lived in Stratford since 1973 – was joined by her son, Charles Wilson, civic officer of Stratford Town Council and her daughter, Suzanne, for the special occasion which saw the Mayor of Stratford, Cllr Jason Fojtik attend and present Betty with a bouquet of roses.