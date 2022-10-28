A CARE worker from Alcester who defrauded a 92-year-old woman of many thousands of pounds had done it to pay a man in Turkey she’d met on a dating website that she later discovered was a scam.

Beverley Broadway, aged 59, was given a suspended sentence of 12 months’ imprisonment at Warwick Crown Court this week and ordered to pay £4,000 in compensation to the estate of the elderly woman, Mary Williams, who died aged 94 in January this year.

Sentencing Broadway the judge, Michael Fowler, told her: “Someone else was preying on you and you were preying on Mrs Williams.” He said: “Obviously it all added to the stress her family have had to cope with – dealing with this matter as well as dealing with the loss of his [her son’s] mother.”

Beverley Broadway. Image: Facebook

The judge added: “All of this arises from the fact that you took advantage of your position as a carer – borrowing money and then going on to steal it, knowing that some day Mrs Williams would discover it and you would have to deal with it.”

Elizabeth Power, prosecuting, told the court that Broadway faced one charge of fraud, by abuse of position, committed between 14th October 2020 and 5th November 2020. She said Broadway was of previous good character.