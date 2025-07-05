The Summer Festival season is here and there’s tons going on in the vicinity of Stratford to get us out, about and bopping. Here’s a swift run-down of the finest of fests popping up in our neighbourhood.

THE WARWICK SESSION

2nd to 6th July

St Nicholas Park, Warwick

What’s it all about: Five gigs in the shadow of Warwick Castle

Appearing: Train & Squeeze (2), Beverley Knight & Will Young (3), Craig David Presents TS5 (5), Elbow (6).

Our pick: Stranglers, Buzzcocks & Skids (4). A bunch of old punks who should surely have grown up by now but, thankfully, haven’t.

Tickets: From £51

More info at aegpresents.co.uk

Marc Almond

GODIVA

4th to 6th July

War Memorial Park, Coventry

What’s it all about? Cov’s premier musical gathering, named after the local Anglo-Saxon noblewoman who rode through the streets naked, fulfilling a dare with her tyrant husband to get local taxes reduced.

Appearing: Ocean Colour Scene, Heather Small, Heaven 17, Neville Staple of The Specials

Our pick: Marc Almond. Stunningly, temperamentally camp whether solo or with Soft Cell, our Marc’s a national treasure.

Tickets:

Weekend: £41

Day: £12.50

More info at godivafestival.com

BACK TO THE BEGINNING

5th July

Villa Park, Birmingham

What’s it all about: Black Sabbath’s last hurrah with a smorgasbord of special guests.

Appearing: Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Alice In Chains..

Our pick: Ozzy, obvs.

Tickets: Don’t bother. Sold out months ago and going for thousands on rip-off secondary tix sites.

The Last Dinner Party

MOSTLY JAZZ FUNK & SOUL FESTIVAL

11th to 13th July

Moseley Park, Birmingham

What’s it all about? A big draw in the splendid park a couple of miles from Brum City Centre. No camping.

Appearing: Maribou State, Ezra Collective, Groove Armada DJ Set

Our pick: War. Californian Low Riders, now into their sixth decade. Expect The World Is A Ghetto, Spill The Wine and, of course, their seasonal anthem Summer.

Tickets:

Weekend: £179.00

Day: £69.76

More info at mostlyjazz.co.uk

ALSO

11th to 13th July

Park Farm, Compton Verney

What’s it all about? One for thinkers and doers, the weekend festival offers an array of talks and activities, including crafts and scoffing delicious foods and wild swimming and connecting with nature via the Capability Brown surroundings. There’s music and comedy too, including Dom Joly, Marcel LuCont and Robin Ince and party band Molotov Jukebox.

Our pick: Two of the many talks that caught our eye include music journalist Miranda Sawyer on the soundtracks from her life; and Jamie Tahsin’s Clown World - part Gonzo journalism, part masculinity rabbit hole, the award-winning documentary director, producer and journalist took a four-year dive into the world of Andrew Tate.

Richard Thompson

WARWICK FOLK FESTIVAL

25- 28 July

Castle Park, Warwick

What’s it all about? Right on our doorstep, this get together, traditionally held at the start of the school hols has stuck to its folky roots down through the years. Warning: there will be Morris dancing!

Appearing: Kate Rusby, Le Vent Du Nord, Martin Simpson…

Our pick: Richard Thompson. One of the world’s most intriguing guitarists and founding member of the Fairports pops back home to say hi.

Tickets:

Weekend: £165

Day: £39 - £63

More info at warwickfolkfestival.co.uk

TRUCK FESTIVAL

26-28 July

Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire

What’s it all about? Indie-focussed gathering on a working farm not far from Oxford. Founded in 1998 and still going strong across multiple stages.

Appearing: Kasabian, Courteeners, Franz Ferdinand…

Our pick: The Last Dinner Party. Brit-award winning femme-glam indie rockers.

Tickets:

Completely sold out. Info on ticker resales at truckfestival.com

Wet Leg. Photo: Alice Backham

31 July - 3 August

Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire

What’s it all about? Loads more than music going on, with a focus on wellness sessions and suchlike.

Appearing: Basement Jaxx, Supergrass, Air…

Our pick: Wet Leg. Isle-Of-Wight indie types with a second LP, Moisturiser, on the way.

Tickets:

Weekend only: £293

More info at wildernessfestival.com

FAIRPORT’S CROPREDY CONVENTION

7-9 August

What’s it all about: Hosted by folk royalty Fairport Convention, the Crop’s been a fixture in the Cotswold summer calendar since 1976.

Appearing: The Trevor Horn Band, Albert Lee

Our pick: Martin Barre Band. Guitarist with Jethro Tull during their pomp, here’s hoping for some Thick As A Brick or Aqualung

Tickets: All sold out.

More info: fairportconvention.com

BIG FEASTIVAL

22-24 August

Alex James’ Farm, Kingham, Oxfordshire

What’s it all about? A foodie and music fest on the Blur bassist’s farm. Among the chefs demonstrating their skills this year is Raymond Blanc.

Appearing: Nelly Furtado, Travis, Wombats, Sophie Ellis Bextor

Our pick: Faithless. The marvellous Maxi Jazz may have gone to meet his maker but the dance bods are still determined to spread the good vibes.

Weekend: £218

Day: £93.50 (Friday), £96 (Sat & Sun)

More info at bigfeastival.com

Nelly Furtardo

CAMPER CALLING

22-24 August

Ragley Hall, Alcester

What’s it all about? Enjoying its ninth year at Ragley Hall, CC prides itself on ovideing bank holiday fun and games for all the family.

Appearing: Clean Bandit, Razorlight, Example, Peter Hook & The Light

Our pick: The Charlatans. Tim Burgess and co still doing their cheerful baggy stuff.

Tickets:

Weekend: £150

More info at campercalling.com

MOSELEY FOLK & ARTS FESTIVAL

29-31 August

What’s it all about? Another one in the 11-acre Moseley Park boasting, as always, an eclectic bill of vaguely folk-related musical talents. No camping.

Appearing: Doves, Mercury Rev, Father John Misty, Lightning Seeds, Peter Doherty

Our pick: The Waterboys. Mike Scott’s raggle-taggle bunch enjoying a renaissance of sorts with their new LP, Life, Death And Dennis Hopper

Tickets:

Weekend: £163.00

Day: £65.00

More info at moseleyfolk.co.uk

Mike Scott of The Waterboys Picture: Paul Mac Manus

SUPERSONIC 2024

29 - 31 August

Digbeth, Birmingham

What’s it all about? A mind-boggling showcase of obscure, challenging and adventurous acts, Supersonic’s an opportunity to sample loads of stuff you’ve never heard of but may well fall in love with.

Appearing: Death Goals, Mermaid Chunky, Meat Dripper, Witch Club Satan…

Our pick: Cinder Well. Californian Amelia Baker’s folk-punk somewhat recalls Joanna Newsom so if that’s your thing, dive in.

Tickets:

Weekend: £180

More info at supersonicfestival.com



