A STRATFORD bakery is celebrating after being named Best Patisserie in the West Midlands at the England Business Awards.

Beaumont Patisserie on Sheep Street discovered they won the award at a black tie event in Birmingham earlier this month. The business was nominated and then a QR code was sent to them by the awards organisers. Receiving enough votes, Beaumont’s was sent word they had reached the final.

Yavor Kostadinov, Steve Evans, Lora Toromanova, Aleksandar Aleksandrov, Preslav Dimitrov, Abi Turvey and Gi Kaur of Beaumont Patisserie

Lora Toromanova is one of the owners of Beaumont. She told the Herald how much the award means for all involved at the patisserie.

“It’s very nice to win and it’s good to see that we are recognised and people know us for what we do,” she said. “ We have our cakes different from what you will see in other coffee shops around.

“It’s not only for me, it’s for the people behind the scene who work hard. We do a good service for customers and the award means a lot.”

Winning the West Midlands award means that Beaumont Patisserie now go on to the national final at the end of the year.