Organisers for Warwick Castle’s Oktoberfest celebrations have urged those attending this weekend’s festivities to enjoy themselves “safely and responsibly” following a police incident last Saturday.

Last Saturday, at about 9pm, Warwickshire Police were called to the venue after a man “suspected of being under the influence of alcohol” crashed his car into the castle fences on Stratford Rd following an altercation.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man from Wednesbury has been arrested following a driving offence that took place at Warwick Castle at approximately 9pm this evening (last Saturday)

“It is alleged that following an altercation, the man, who was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, has crashed his vehicle into the castle fences on Stratford Road."

It is the first year the castle has hosted Oktoberfest celebrations, a staple of the Bavarian social calendar that has grown increasingly popular in the UK in recent years.

This weekend will see the final two nights of festivities, with oompah bands, beer and lederhosen, and Divisional Director of the Castle, Nick Blofeld hopes for a pleasant end to the revelries.

He said: “We can’t wait to welcome more visitors for the final weekend where we hope everyone will safely and responsibly enjoy a great taste of the renowned Bavarian festival in the heart of Warwick.”