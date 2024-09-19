Benefits help for Stratford pensioners after Winter Fuel payment axed

WHILE the political fallout of the scrapping of the universal winter fuel payments continues, a Stratford charity is searching for the area’s pensioners who could claim vital financial support.

Labour last week pushed through its plans to introduce a means test for the payment, which is worth up to £300 and had previously been given to all state-age pensioners.

The prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and chancellor Rachel Reeves have insisted the decision was necessary to help address a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances this year that they inherited from the Conservatives.

However, critics claim the changes will leave many pensioners facing a harsh cold winter, having to choose between spending money on food or heating.

Citizens Advice South Warwickshire is taking action to help pensioners in the area who are on low incomes as they make be able to claim Pension Credit. The means-tested benefit is worth an average of £3,900 a year, but needs to be claimed before 21st December in order to receive the winter fuel payment.

The end of the winter fuel payment could see some pensioners going cold or hungry.

Julie Robinson, chief executive of Citizens Advice South Warwickshire, said: “The benefits system can be confusing. Our charity is here to provide people with advice about how to claim.

“As winter approaches, it’s really important that people who are eligible do claim what they are entitled to, and get a much-needed financial lift to help them manage their bills.”

It is estimated that as many as 880,000 households are missing out on the benefit nationally, although the Herald could find no figures relating to just the Stratford district.

Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella, who voted against changing the winter fuel payments system in Parliament last week, released figures suggesting there 22,746 pensioners in the constituency who would lose out on the winter fuel money. She is concerned that this includes people who are on low incomes but will miss out on being able to claim Pension Credit by just a few pounds.

“Since these plans have been announced I have been contacted by man local pensioners expressing their disappointment at the decision made by the new Labour government,” she said. “Some have told me that they would miss the threshold for Pension Credit by less than £20, and as a result, they will have to choose between heating and eating this winter.

“The damage left by the Conservatives to our economy is unforgivable but cutting payments to vulnerable pensioners across Stratford-on-Avon is no way to bring about the change the country deserves.”

Conservative councillors across Warwickshire also opposed the winter fuel payment changes, writing to MPs to urge them to vote against the plans.

This week, Sir Keir faced fresh criticism over the policy when Tory leadership hopeful James Cleverly said it was an “unbelievably foolish choice” and Liberal Democrat work and pensions spokeswoman Wendy Chamberlain described it as an “historic mistake”.

Writing in the Daily Express, shadow home secretary Mr Cleverly said: “Stripping millions of pensioners of their winter fuel payment, without a democratic mandate, is an unbelievably foolish choice.

“The changes coming into force mean that a shocking 71 per cent of pensioners with a disability will lose payments; an appalling figure.

“By their own admission, the Labour government have not done a full impact assessment and we are now seeing figures that show that hundreds of thousands of people will miss out on support they are entitled to.”

It is estimated that about 10 million people will no longer receive the payment, with only those on Pension Credit or other specific benefits eligible to receive it.

To find out about making a claim for Pension Credit, which can be backdated by three months, contact Citizens Advice South Warwickshire on 0808 250 5715 or visit one of the drop-in sessions. Find out more at www.casouthwarwickshire.org.uk.