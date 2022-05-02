TWO family friends of a young boy who died from a brain tumour tackled Britain’s highest mountain this weekend to raise vital funds to a cause very close to their hearts.

Joshua Clarke, a nine-year-old Barford Primary School pupil, and eight-year-old cousin Oli Grey, who goes to Ettington Primary School, attepted to climb Ben Nevis on Sunday in aid of OSCAR’s PBTC. The pair were also joined by Joshua’s school friend Max Wither, ten.

The charity, which funds research into children’s brain tumours, was set up by family friends Ian and Marie Hughes in November 2014 after they tragically lost their nine-year-old son Oscar to a brain tumour in May 2014. OSCAR’s PBTC aims to fund research into paediatric brain tumours with the hope to find a cure and less devastating treatments.

Oli Grey, Max Wither and Joshua Clarke. (56315399)

Since then, Oscar’s father Ian died with a brain tumour in 2020 and last May, five-year-old brother Milo also passed away with a brain tumour.

Joshua has been raising funds for the charity since he was five years old and it all started with an ascent of Mount Snowdon. Joshua, Oli and Max have already climbed Snowdon and Ingleton Falls together, but Ben Nevis will be their biggest test yet.

Joshua’s mother Kate told the Herald: “I’m so proud of the boys. They understand just how much this means to them. We’ve always been honest as Oscar, Milo, Ian and Marie have always been a huge part of our family.

“It’s important the boys understand why they’re doing what they’re doing. This challenge they’re taking on means everything to us.”

Joshua, Oli and Max had set themselves a fundraising target of £1,000 for the Ben Nevis ascent, but that has been smashed, with more than £1,600 pledged so far.

Find out more here https://www.oscarspbtc.org/

To donate, visit the trio’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-clarke50