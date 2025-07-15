BELLS at a church in Clifford Chambers have rung out once more following the completion of a lengthy refurbishment project.

The five bells in St Helen’s Church were rung on Sunday for the first official time since being reinstalled. The bells were taken away to a bell foundry in Loughborough back in January and are now finally back home.

Pat Woolvin is one of the members of the church bellringing group and she, along with six others, first rung the bells in 2021. Before then, they hadn’t rung for around 20 years, meaning that getting them back in working order this time around has been an important cause.

Bell hanger Kit Bardsley from Loughborough based Taylor & Co assisted by local resident Jim Hicks has been working in the belfry at St Helen’s Church in Clifford Chambers this week reinstalling the bells and bell frame which has been restored. Photo: Mark Williamson

Pat explained why the bells, which date back to the 1770s, were in need of the refurbishment and how a significant fundraising campaign was needed.

“They were difficult to ring and all the running gear and everything else was ancient. They hadn't actually had anything done to them since the 1920s. The last time they had the peace bell put in, which was a new treble bell, was put in in 1946, so we definitely haven't had anything done since then. It was getting on to 100 years since these bells haven't had anything done to them at all, so we took all of them out.

“We decided that we were going to raise the money and get the bells refurbished. We did that in the middle of last year. We started the ball rolling and did lots of fundraising, got three lots of grants coming through, and we raised the £33,000 to £35,000.

Bell hanger Kit Bardsley from Loughborough based Taylor & Co has been working in the belfry at St Helen’s Church in Clifford Chambers this week reinstalling the bells and bell frame which has been restored. Photo: Mark Williamson

“The bells have all new headstocks fitted, which is what holds the bell onto the frame and makes it go up and down. They were originally oak, and they'd been there since the 1920s. They were still okay, but they were looking a bit tired. They've all been replaced with cast iron headstocks. They've all had new clappers, which are the bits that bang onto the bells.”

Locals in the village have been excited for the return of the bells to this south Warwickshire village.

St Helen’s Church in Clifford Chambers. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Every time I see anyone in the village, they keep asking me ‘when are the bells back?’ Everyone is keen to hear them. When we first rang them as part of a test last Thursday (26th June), we had a member of the village phone us up from Oxfordshire.

“Her husband, who was still here, phoned her to say ‘the bells are ringing, they're sounding really great’. She phoned me from Oxfordshire to talk about the bells.

“I think that most people missed the bell, the fact that it was ringing through the night. It's quite homely, and it's part of the village to actually have a bell chiming through the night.”



