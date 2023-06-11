Behind the success of one of Stratford’s best burger joints

Regularly described as “the best burger ever” by fans, the secret power of a Libertine burger is – probably no surprise this – the quality of its ingredients.

As the Stratford branch of Libertine Burger celebrates six successful months since opening its doors in Bell Court, and the parent company turns five, founder Charles Harris told the Herald how its burgers are lovingly put together.

“To make the perfect burger, every single ingredient counts and the whole process has to be executed with precision.

Libertine Burger’s Jake Smith, general manager, right, and Elliott Ryan, operations manager, with two of the succulent burgers the Bell Court restaurant has to offer. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We use top quality ingredients, from our own signature patty that is a blend of double-ground flank, chuck and brisket from Aubrey Allen’s grass-fed, 28-day dry-aged Aberdeenshire beef, to our specially-created semi Brioche rolls made to the perfect size that are then toasted to order and their lids steamed.

“Any additional ingredients have been carefully sourced and all of our creations are the product of hours of testing to make sure they’re just right. We constantly play with flavours to make sure that every combination, every burger, is something customers remember and want to eat again and again.”

The approach has certainly wooed eager burger-eaters in Stratford. “The response to our Stratford shop since opening our doors in January has blown us away,” said Charles.

Unlike other town centres, Stratford seems to have escaped the notice of gourmet burger companies – except for the short-lived Burger Priest who previously occupied Libertine’s spot.

“It was the consensus that Stratford was lacking a place that did truly great burgers, so we hope we’ve provided that,” observed Charles. “We’ve had some great reviews, for our burgers, which some people have said are the best they’ve ever had, and for our team members who go above and beyond to impress.”

Libertine Burger started life as a street food business in 2016, serving burgers from a pimped-up Renault Master. It went on to open its flagship shop in Leamington Spa, followed by a second in Rugby, Stratford became its third branch.

The street food van has not been forgotten, and is a popular regular on the festival circuit and is available for private parties – this included making an appearance at fitness guru Joe Wicks’ birthday party. Libertine also introduced DIY Kits during the pandemic which it has continued and operates with nationwide delivery, so people across the country can cook Libertine burgers and sides at home.

The young ambitious company is not resting on its laurels though.

“Since 2018, we’ve grown from a street food van to have three bricks and mortar shops. You won’t be surprised to hear that we’re planning to build on those first five years. We want to open more venues, increase our delivery kits so even more people can have them, and continue to build a name for ourselves as the best burgers out there.”

Charles continued: “The mission was always to create a game-changing burger chain for the 21st century. Somewhere fun and relaxed that would serve quality burgers, cooked with precision, quickly and efficiently, and appeal to everyone from burger obsessives to families, couples and vegans and vegetarians. We want people to be able to relax and to enjoy swift, efficient service but have somewhere comfortable and cool to sit down and enjoy a great burger. We reckon we’ve done that, which is why Libertine Burger is so popular.”