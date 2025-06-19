Beefed up sandwiches created with a passion at new Stratford business

A cleverly-named new cafe in Stratford is on a mission to share the delectable delights of salt beef.

The iconic staple of American delicatessens has been available at 11/17 Salt Beef Bar in Shrieves Walk, off Sheep Street, since owner Elena Stephens launched at Easter.

“We’re quite niche, but as soon as we opened we erupted on social media and customers have been coming from far and wide for our sandwiches, so, it's been really positive and exciting.” Elena told the Herald.

Mum-of-two Elena has had a passion for salt beef ever since she and her dad, Roger Barker, first tried them.

11/17 Salt Beef Bar. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Whenever we were in London we always used to go Brick Lane and have salt beef sandwiches because it’s one of the few places in the UK you can find them,” explained Elena.

Sadly Roger died in 2017, and never got the chance to see Elena’s dream of opening her own place come true - but he is immortalised in a colourful portrait hanging on the walls of 11/17.

Sadly Elena’s mum has Alzheimer's, but she adds that her parents are there “in spirit”.

“For years me and Dad said wouldn't it be cool to open a salt beef place up this way? We saw that there was a gap in the market,” continued Elena. “But it kind of went by the wayside as I was busy with my career and kids.”

Originally from Wales, Elena, now in her 40s, moved up this way around 26 years ago. For 13 years she was a shopping TV presenter selling jewellery on channel Gemporia, who are based in Redditch, before taking the leap to open the cafe.

“I kind of reached a stage where I went if I don't do it now, I'll never do it - and I wanted to pursue my dream for Dad,” she added.

Elena lives in Redditch with her family, who she says are a tremendous support and inspiration, and include husband Tom, an aerospace engineer, and daughters Willow, eight, and Tiggy, four.

It’s been a hard slog for Elena and her team since getting the keys to number five Shrieves Walk on 1st March. “Previously it was a gin and prosecco bar, and it needed a complete renovation,” explained Elena, who has naturally become an expert on salt beef.

“It’s now regarded as a premium product, but years ago it was simply a practical way to preserve the meat,” she explained. “Historically I think it originally stems from Ireland, and is really popular in America.

Elena and family

“Katz Deli in New York is particularly famous for its salt beef - as well as being the location of the ‘orgasm scene’ in When Harry Met Sally.

Elena has spent a lot time perfecting 11/17’s salt beef sandwich.

“We use beef brisket marinated for ten days in a salty and herby brine with spices; then it’s very slow-cooked for many hours.”

“Bagels or rye bread is popular, but we serve ours on toasted sourdough, because personally I think it's nicer and holds everything together well.”

The juicy sandwiches also feature sauerkraut, pickle and melted Swiss cheese.

And there are plenty of other options too. Highlights include the cafe’s popular burger and brisket burned ends - mouthwatering barbecued chewy morsels of beef - served on smashed jacket potatoes with slaw and sour cream; for vegetarians there are various choices, including chestnut mushroom melt as a sandwich or jacket.

Portions are huge, and dogs are welcome too - several doggy visitors get Scooby snack treats of leftover beef as the Herald chats to Elena.

“There’s something for everyone. I'm not a chef, and I'm not aiming for a Michelin star, however what I am offering is simple, really good and tasty food served with passion.”

And what about that clever name 11/17?

The 11th element on the periodic table is Sodium (Na), and the 17th element is Chlorine (Cl) - but them together and what do you get? That’s right, salt… and married to beef the beginnings of a delicious sandwich.