With spring upon us, the National Trust’s yearly celebration of blossom season is back. #BlossomWatch aims to bring the beauty of blossom to more people and celebrate the start of spring.

Following the ancient Japanese tradition of Hanami, which literally translates to ‘flower viewing’, the conservation charity is encouraging everyone to take a moment to enjoy the fleeting beauty of UK blossom and the sense of wellbeing it can bring.

Using #BlossomWatch the National Trust is asking people to share their blossom images on social media, with the hope that the joyful sight of blush-tinted blooms will lift spirits and help everyone to celebrate nature together.