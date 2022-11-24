LARGE crowds gathered to see the big Christmas lights switch-on take place in Stratford for the very first time on a Saturday – but not without criticism.

Mayor of Stratford Cllr Gill Cleeve with Father and Mrs Christmas. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60799075)

Previously the lights have been turned on to illuminate the town centre and celebrate the start of the festive season on a Thursday – usually the last in November.

However, this year’s event was moved to a Saturday by organisers for three main reasons: