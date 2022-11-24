Stratford's beautiful Christmas lights switched on and a promise for a better stage for next year
Published: 12:39, 24 November 2022
| Updated: 12:40, 24 November 2022
LARGE crowds gathered to see the big Christmas lights switch-on take place in Stratford for the very first time on a Saturday – but not without criticism.
Previously the lights have been turned on to illuminate the town centre and celebrate the start of the festive season on a Thursday – usually the last in November.
However, this year’s event was moved to a Saturday by organisers for three main reasons: