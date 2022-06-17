BBC Question Time to film in Stratford - here's how to be in the audience

FIONA Bruce and the BBC Question Time team will be in Stratford next week and are looking for audience members to help quiz the panel and get involved in the debates.

The television debate programme will be in town on Thursday, 23rd June.

The show’s production team said no venue has yet been confirmed but filming took place at the Play House in 2016, the last time the BBC filmed Question Time in Stratford.

For an opportunity to be among the audience, go to the BBC Question Time website, and click on the Audience Application or call 01299 829299.

Admission by ticket only. Tickets are available to people living in Stratford or the surrounding area that have not been on BBC Question Time in the past 10 years.

However, the production team warned that shows are usually oversubscribed and urged people to apply as soon as possible if you want a chance to participate.

Minimum age is 16 years.

The arrival time is expected to be between 6pm and 6.30pm with the BBC departing at about 9.15pm.