Secretary of state Michael Gove muddied the Warwickshire local government waters when he looked to back the idea of a unitary authority for the whole of the county and an end to district councils. GILL SUTHERLAND and RICHARD HOWARTH look at the latest twist in the road to local government reform.

A senior minister has hinted he favours a unitary authority in Warwickshire and refused to comment on plans for a district council merger.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove was challenged by Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western on Monday, 24th January.

Mr Western enquired whether residents should have the final say when it came to local government restructuring across the UK – a question Mr Gove ignored.

The Labour MP raised Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) ambitions to take the lead on a unitary authority and Warwick and Stratford district councils’ current proposals to merge their existing services.

He has lodged a petition to Parliament and gained 1,450 signatures calling for a referendum to decide the future of local government in the county.

In response, Mr Gove appeared to back Conservative WCC leader Izzi Seccombe’s plan while pouring cold water over the district councils’ merging to form a South Warwickshire district council.

Mr Gove also appeared to suggest that Warwickshire could become a part of the West Midlands Combined Authority, Mr Western said.

WCC’s proposals were submitted to Mr Gove’s department in Autumn 2020 but any decision was put on hold by ministers due to the pandemic.

Since then, Conservative-run Warwick and Stratford district councils have lodged their own bid to merge after receiving backing from their councillors and staging a public consultation late last year.

But Mr Western says confusion reigns over the future of local government and that residents are being overlooked as Conservative Party ‘power games’ are played out.

In the House of Commons, Mr Gove said: “Well I welcome the moves across Warwickshire to consider how services can be delivered even more efficiently as part of the economic success story that is the greater West Midlands.

“And can I commend the leader of Warwickshire County Council Izzi Seccombe.

“The fact she and her group continue to be re-elected with ever greater levels of support indicates that she is in a strong position to help bring people together across the constituency (sic).”

Mr Western says Mr Gove’s response was eerily in line with a draft white paper on local government reorganisation which was leaked before Christmas.

It detailed plans that would see England’s 181 district councils and 24 county councils either merged or scrapped – while elected ‘metro mayors’ would eventually oversee larger territories like in the West Midlands and Manchester.

His comments also appear to be out of step with Minister of State for Equalities and Levelling Up Communities, Kemi Badenoch.

In accepting Mr Western’s petition, she said the government will not ‘impose any top-down’ solutions and instead support a ‘locally-led approach’ – in which proposals need ‘strong local support.’

Mr Western argues that the district councils’ consultation had not sufficiently proven there was ‘strong support’ for the plans.

“I don’t know about residents, but I’m more confused than ever after hearing Mr Gove’s response to my question this week,” he said.

“He appeared to support Cllr Seccombe’s proposals for a unitary authority.

“Yet Ms Badenoch suggested to me nothing would be imposed without strong support.

“Well, I have now had more petition signatures calling for a referendum than there were respondents from Warwick district in the councils’ consultation.

“And there has also been no consultation at all yet on WCC’s unitary authority proposals.

“A Citizens’ Assembly and a subsequent referendum would fully inform people about the options and allow them to take control of the process.

“At the moment, it’s been left to Conservative councillors, government ministers and expensive consultants – which is anything but reassuring.”

Battleground Warwickshire: quick guide to what is going on

What is a unitary authority?

Instead of local government consisting of district and county councils, which share different responsibilities for community services, one single authority would be created and the others scrapped. The new system would leave parish and town councils in place, possibly with some new or different responsibilities.

Why unitary local government?

Instead of too many cooks spoiling the broth, under the unitary model one authority is in charge, meaning there’s no doubling up on roles, policies and leadership. The theory is that this will be more streamlined and save money.

Sounds sensible, why is this controversial?

Much of the push towards unitary authority comes from the financial savings that could be made, based on an economies of scale option of ‘bigger means cheaper’; and also the assumption that one body will be more efficient than two or more at getting things done.

However, critics argue that the above beliefs are wrong. Evidence shows that the larger local government becomes, the greater the damage to local democracy on a range of indicators, including trust in councillors and officials, public engagement and voter turnout. In addition the London School of Economics found that the savings projected by adopting the unitary approach were not achieved in practice.

There’s a lot of talk about local government ‘power grabs’ – what’s that about?

Stratford and Warwick district councils are proposing to merge and become South Warwickshire District Council, working from a new base (Wellesbourne has been mooted) sharing jobs, services and in theory saving money. The two councils have submitted a merger proposal to secretary of state Michael Gove who is in charge of the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The idea is that this would be up and running by 2024, and is seen by many as an attempt to bolster the argument it should then become one of two unitary authorities in Warwickshire, the other coming from a merger of the other three district councils in the north of the county.

However, Warwickshire County Council has also submitted a proposal for a single Warwickshire Unitary Council, doing away with the district councils altogether.

Both sides commissioned reports which favoured their own positions as the best way forward. Though the government called a halt to the unitary debate, Stratford and Warwick districts have continued their work on merging their existing services.

County waits on Gove to lead the way

THE county council has concentrated on the immediate challenges facing residents – while Stratford and Warwick district councils have invested time, energy and money in working on a merger. That was the view of Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of the county council, when she spoke to the Herald this week. While fully aware of the exchange between Matt Western and Michael Gove in Parliament which praised her leadership and the Tories’ election successes at county level, she stressed Warwickshire was not actively pursuing the unitary issue at present – but the district councils’ actions could put unitary status back on the agenda.

“The last action was the district councils putting their letter in [to government] in December,” she said. “They had their meetings and decided on a merger with a view to the longer-term and unitary status.

“We have our own plan in place but by putting in their report it could trigger a look at local government around Warwickshire - the report will have an effect on the whole of the county if you are looking at efficiencies.”

The idea of the county being split into two unitary authorities was a response from the five district and borough councils of Warwickshire to the county council getting in first with its own submission to government, which championed the case for it to be a single unitary authority.

The issue reared its head in autumn 2020 but was the process was put on hold by the government as Coronavirus surged again.

Cllr Seccombe said of the government position at that stage: “When they took through three councils at that time, those in the ‘waiting room’ were told we should get on with recovery and tackling the effects of Covid.” And in a telling contrast to the districts’ pursuit of a merger, she added: “That is what we have done and we have spent not a penny on this. “We will wait and see what Michael Gove says and there is little more to discuss until and if there is anything he wishes to put forward.”

Matt Western MP opinion: Let’s hear from citizens

Nearly 1,500 people across Warwickshire have now signed my petition for a referendum to have the final say on local government reorganisation in our county.

The petition calls on councils to set up and advertise a Citizens’ Assembly in which arguments are outlined for and against the different models of government proposed by our regional councils.

Carefully selected and fully informed residents at the meeting would then decide on the options that should feature on the ballot paper.

After residents take control of the process, we would then put it to the people and stage a referendum to have the final say on whether to pursue the plans – in honour of truly democratic values.

So far decisions have been left to Conservative councillors, government ministers and expensive consultants – rendering the public as merely pawns in Conservative Party power games.

A merger of Conservative-controlled Warwick and Stratford district councils has now been approved by councillors, with an agreement to work towards its formation by 2024.

Plans for a unitary authority across the county have been submitted to the Secretary of State for Communities by Conservative-run Warwickshire County Council. But any decision was delayed due to the pandemic.

The most serious threat is the district council merger which would see residents’ power diluted while it is opposed by 64 per cent of Warwick district respondents to the councils’ own online questionnaire. My petition also has more signatures than there were respondents from our district in the councils’ entire public consultation.

If the proposal from the two districts is approved, the number of councillors serving residents in south Warwickshire would be reduced from 80 to 60 – which could mean, for example, it is more likely a councillor from Alcester is making decisions on behalf of residents from Whitnash. Residents need to feel more connected and not detached from political decision-making. We need councils that are more in touch with residents, not larger more distant ones. And we must retain the number of councillors who represent us.

I have taken the fight to Parliament where the Leader of the House appeared to agree that the public should be consulted, calling the idea of merging or disbanding councils a “dreadful idea”. The Department for Communities has been sending me mixed messages in its responses – with ministers now seeming to favour a unitary authority in the county. But not without “strong support” from the public.

Warwick and Stratford district councils must allow the same to decide the size and shape of councils in our region.

The petition can be found at www.mattwestern.org/campaigns.