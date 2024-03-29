Battle to save Warwickshire pub rumbles on after plans declared invalid

CAMPAIGNERS say they’re ‘shocked’ at a dramatic, eleventh-hour twist in the long-running battle to stop their village pub being turned into housing.

Owners of the Fox and Hounds Inn in Great Wolford applied for planning consent to change the 17th-century watering hole into a house.

But locals, who’ve seen off three previous attempts, say losing their pub would ‘rip the beating heart’ out of their community.