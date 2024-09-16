Battle lines drawn over plans to expand Stratford along Shipston Road with extra 220 homes

BATTLE lines are being drawn over the expansion of Stratford along the busy Shipston Road corridor where a developer is renewing its push to build hundreds of homes.

Bloor Homes unveiled hybrid plans almost two years ago to build 238 homes and a business park on fields next to the Rosebird Centre, adding a third roundabout to the short stretch of road leading out of town. It has now revised those plans with headline changes including reducing that number of homes by 17 – but the tweaks have cut little ice with the vocal opponents to the scheme.

As reported by the Herald in 2022, the original application came under fierce criticism from groups and residents concerned about the expansion of Stratford’s built-up area and the impact of hundreds of extra cars on the already congested roads.