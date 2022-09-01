The beer tent had only been open an hour before the lads kicked off… No this wasn’t just another Bank Holiday bust up caused by too much sun and booze, but a battle of immense proportions.

It was the re-enactment society Sealed Knot back in full gun-blazing pike-proding action as they celebrated the 380th anniversary of The Battle of Edgehill on Sunday and Monday of the recent August Bank Holiday at Moreton Morrell.

Photo: Mark Williamson. (58982220)

The encounter marked the start of the English Civil Wars and featured cannon, musket, calvary and pike and offered what organisers called “a fully immersive experience”.

When civil war broke out in earnest in August 1642, Royalist forces (known as Cavaliers) controlled northern and western England, while Parliamentarians (or Roundheads) dominated in the southern and eastern regions of the country.