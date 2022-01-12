Battery fire in refuse truck a reminder of safe recycling

A fire in a recycling collection vehicle on Tuesday has led Stratford District Council to remind residents about safely disposing of batteries.

A recycling crew were carrying out their rounds in Wilmcote on Tuesday (11th January) when their lorry caught fire, leading to fresh concerns about the dangers of throwing batteries into household rubbish and recycling bins.

Although the cause of the fire is not certain, it’s believed the batteries were placed in an Ariel capsule tub which was then compacted along with other recycling, something that poses a risk of fire.

Batteries placed into general waste will likely be compacted or punctured on their way to the waste treatment facility, and when damaged they can become hot and ignite, resulting in fire and a risk to life.

In this instance the recycling crew were unharmed, and the vehicle was not damaged.

Cllr Ian Shenton, Climate Change Portfolio says: “I would like to take this opportunity to remind district residents of the importance of disposing of waste properly. It is important to remember that batteries and small electrical or battery-operated appliances must not be put into any of the household wheelie bins.

“In addition to fire hazards which can be caused by putting old batteries in the wrong bins, the resources and chemicals found in them such as lead, cadmium, zinc, lithium and mercury can cause harm to the environment. We must encourage everyone to remember not to put batteries in your rubbish, recycling or garden waste bins.”

A separate kerbside collection service for household batteries is provided by the district council, where residents can put batteries in a carrier bag and place them next to or on top of any bin on a scheduled collection day.

