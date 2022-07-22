There was a jubilant atmosphere in Stratford today (Friday) as a large crowd cheered on the batonbearers as they took part in the Queen’s Baton Relay.

After stopping off in Gaydon for a visit the British Motor Museum at 9.57am, the convey arrived in Stratford where the relay started at 10.51 am by the outside gym on the Recreation Ground.

Vicki Quarton (58164285)

The batonbearers included Vicki Quarton, Elizabeth Dixon, Dr Roy Lodge, Richard Pepperell, Jackie Robinson, Kezia Bull, Les Barnett and Paul Hawkins.

After circling the Rec, the procession went over the Avon via the chain ferry, then up Waterside on the way to Henley Street.

Stratford mayor Cllr Gill Cleeve told the Herald the event was an honour for the town and a great opportunity to showcase Stratford.

Full report and photo special in Thursday’s Herald (28th July).

Vicki Quarton sets off with the baton (58164267)

Elizabeth Dixon hands over baton to Roy Lodge. (58164140)

Roy Lodge hands over to Richard Pepperell. (58164152)

Richard Pepperell hands over to Jackie Robinson (58164279)

Stratford mayor Gill Cleeve out to support the batonbearers (58164283)

The baton arrives at the Rec (58164289)

Police motorbikes make their way up Henley Street (58164281)