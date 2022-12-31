A CHARITY aimed at helping young adults forge a career in coaching children will be set up in memory of the Stratford Town Football Club player who was stabbed to death in Digbeth on Boxing Day.

Cody Fisher. Photo: STFC (61556020)

Cody Fisher, 23 from Studley, was killed on the dancefloor at The Crane nightclub in Adderley Street while out celebrating with friends, including some of his team-mates.

Police were called to the venue shortly before 11.45pm and despite their best efforts to save Cody, he died around 30 minutes later.

Officers have been granted more time by magistrates to question two suspects on suspicion of murdering Cody.

A third suspect arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in custody.

Two people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail, West Midlands Police said, while a further two remain in custody.

A knife was recovered as part of the investigation, while the nightclub has since had its license suspended for 28 days.

Cody’s death has left family, friends and the football community in shock, with tributes pouring in for the popular PE coach who worked at St Gregory’s School in Stratford and Woodrow First School and Nursery in Redditch.

Having signed for the Bards in the history-making 2018-19 season, he would later have spells at Stourbridge and Bromsgrove Sporting before returning to Knights Lane for the 2022-23 campaign. He had not made an appearance due to injury.

As a mark of respect, Monday’s game at Bromsgrove has been postponed and will be rescheduled for later in the year.

And to honour the left-back’s life, Bards chairman Jed McCrory revealed plans to create the Cody Fisher Community Fund. It will be associated to the club’s academy and used to help young adults get their coaching license so they can work in schools, just as Cody did.

Mr McCrory said the club had been overwhelmed with the support shown during this difficult time, adding: “I would like to thank the whole football fraternity for showing what football is about, up and down the country.

“We applaud them and thank them for their support in such a tragic time for everyone.”

It was also revealed the Bards are looking to arrange a memorial game with all proceeds going to Cody’s family.

There will also be a minute’s applause before next Saturday’s home game against Kings Langley followed by another one in the 23rd minute.

The number 23 shirt will also be retired.