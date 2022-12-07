STRATFORD Town Football Club is calling on the community to donate pre-loved toys as part of a campaign to give children in need a Christmas present this year.

Chairman of Stratford Town FC, Jed McCrory, second from left, pictured with club colleagues Steve Wood, Hayley Samman and Steven Burge with some of the toys collected so far. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61163585)

Donation boxes will be located in the clubhouse and the reception area at the Arden Garages Stadium in Knights Lane.

The Bards will then work with several partners to deliver toys to those in need across the area.

Parents who are struggling financially can also pop into the club to choose a toy for their child.

Chairman Jed McCrory told the Herald: "We have supported the community with various projects over the last three to four yeas and with what's going on with the current climate with the energy bill crisis and the way the country is being run, something everyone has a different opinion of, we sometimes forget the children.

"With so many children who are not going to have a present this year due to the current crisis where members of our community are relying on the food banks and frightened to put the lights on at home, we decided to do a pre-loved toy collection.

"I hope the community would be kind enough to donate pre-loved toys rather than throwing them away so we could give them out to children, their parents and local charities.

"Whether it be a half-used crayon, a half-coloured book or a worn toy, we can look at tidying it up. Anything that a child can open on Christmas Day and put a smile on their face would be great.

"Christmas is a time of good will, wellbeing and helping those in these tough times. Any donations to our campaign would be greatly appreciated."

Mr McCrory stressed that parents who are struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis should not feel ashamed at taking advantage of the campaign.

"Think of this as a gift you're picking up to put a smile not only on your own face, but your child's as they open them up. Don't feel embarrassed or sad.

The football club will be accepting toys up until the end of Saturday, 17th December.

"I can't thank everyone enough that gives us a toy that makes someone else's Christmas," Mr McCrory added.