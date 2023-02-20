BOSSES at Stratford Town FC have cancelled their sporting evening with former professional footballer Matt Le Tissier as they "do not wish to create division within the community or within the football club".

The event, which was scheduled to take place on 16th June, was announced at half-time during the league fixture against St Ives Town last Tuesday (14th February).

The news was not particularly well received by those in attendance at the Arden Garages Stadium because the 54-year-old Southampton legend has made controversial comments about the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

And when it was shared on social media, it was met by uproar from fans. The club said in a statement released last Friday (17th February) that the board of directors had cancelled the event “having listened to feedback from the community”.

The statement continued: “Stratford Town Football Club are wholehearted advocates of freedom of speech but do not wish to create division within the community or within the football club at this moment in time.

“There was no offence intended when we made the booking.

“We offer sincere apologies to everyone who has brought tickets to the event. We will be in touch with everyone in the next few days to arrange refunds or an alternative date and speaker.”

It is understood that if the sporting evening had gone ahead, there were going to be protests at a home game in March.