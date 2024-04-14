Barbecues proving to be a burning issue on Big Meadow in Bidford

THE great Bidford barbecue debate is hotting up as summer approaches.

Passionate voices have been raised on both sides of the argument about whether barbies should be allowed on the Big Meadow. A petition calling for them to be banned has attracted more than 500 signatures since 20th March.

In a statement accompanying the petition on the change.org website, Daniel Rogers said the aim was to end the damage and mess being caused: ‘As a resident of Bidford, I have witnessed the deterioration of our beloved Big Meadow. This park, once a peaceful retreat for locals and visitors alike, has been marred by littering, burnt patches of ground, and barbecue charcoal being dumped into our river.