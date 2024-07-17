Barbecues and fires banned from Big Meadow in Bidford

THE end is nigh for barbecues on Bidford’s Big Meadow.

Their use has been a hot topic in recent months, with many saying they were a key reason for a rising tide of bad behaviour at the treasured green space by the Avon.

And after its recent survey showed supporters were in the minority, Bidford Parish Council has agreed to ban the barbie from 1st August.

The unanimous vote took place at an extraordinary meeting of the council on Monday, 15th July.

The poster announcing the ban.

A spokesperson said: “This decision was made after careful consideration of the effect of barbecues on the meadow and taking into account the response from residents to the consultation.

“The issue of barbecues has been a contentious one in the village, with a number of residents strongly opposed to barbecues for various reasons, mainly because of the number of visitors it has brought in over the summer months. A few residents are sorry to see barbecues go.

And further action could follow on another contentious issue: “Other changes to the Big Meadow are being considered including parking.

“These will take into account the responses to the consultation but no decisions will be made until the effect of the barbecue ban has been monitored.”

As reported in the Herald last week, four-fifths of Bidford residents wanted barbecues out.

And almost two-thirds of people living in the town wanted to see a car-free area for pedestrians and park users - with a resounding 86 per cent wanting to see designated parking areas.

The campaign against barbecues and open fires had raged for weeks, with a petition launched on the change.org website earlier this year.

Speaking after the meeting, parish council chair Cllr Penny Taylor said: “We’re proud of Big Meadow, both as a valued riverside amenity for residents and as an attraction for families in the region.

“But the sheer number of people wanting to visit has brought problems over the last few months.

“We’re hoping the changes we are looking at will enable us to cope with the visitors and also protect the meadow for local people who love it.”